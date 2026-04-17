Caterer throws boy, 11, into tandoor for eating rasgullas at Basti wedding

According to the police, the severely burned child was referred to the Lucknow Medical College, where his condition is currently stable.

The incident occurred on the night of April 15 during a wedding function in Malauli Gosai village under the Chhawani police station area in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police sources said the victim, Chaman alias Amar, a resident of Durjanpur village in Gonda, was staying at his maternal grandparents' home in Baghanala in Basti.

He had accompanied his maternal grandmother to attend a relative's wedding.