"Caste survey will reveal how much KCR family looted in Telangana" Rahul Gandhi

BHUPALPALLY: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that if his party comes to power in Telangana in the upcoming assembly election, a caste survey will be conducted in the state. A survey like this, he said, would reveal how much Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family "looted" from Telangana.

"We have already initiated caste surveys in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka and will do the same in Telangana as soon as we come to power. The caste census will reveal how much KCR's family has looted Telangana," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing Congress workers in Bhupalpally during his 'Vijayabheri Yatra'.

"When PM Modi and CM KCR give their speeches, the people of Telangana should question them about when they intend to conduct the caste census survey," he added. Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit in Telangana as part of Congress' election campaign in the state which will go to the assembly polls on November 30.

Rahul Gandhi said that the most pressing issue in India right now is the caste census. "It (caste census) is like an X-ray that reveals the percentage of BCs, SC, ST, and minorities, enabling equitable budget allocation."

Congress Working Committee (CWC) had adopted a resolution on October 9 promising a nationwide caste census as part of the decadal census, if it comes to power in the Centre. It also said that the 50 per cent cap on reservations will also be removed through legislation.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that under BJP's rule at the Centre loans of businessman Gautam Adani are being waived, while loans for poor farmers and workers are not.

" I'm asking Modi and KCR if only 5% of India's budget is decided by OBCs, does that mean only 5% of OBCs exist in India?" he asked. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the KCR government is the most corrupt in the country and being controlled by one family.

"When you dreamed about Telangana state, you thought people's rule would happen in the state. But it is now evident that the rule of one family is happening in Telangana. The whole control of Telangana state is in the hands of one family and corruption in the state is the highest in the country," he said.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.