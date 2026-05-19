Cash discovery: Probe panel submits report on Justice Varma to speaker; to be tabled in Parl

The report, which was presented in accordance with statutory requirements under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, on Monday, will be laid before both Houses of Parliament in "due course", the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The Monsoon Session, which usually commences in the third week of July, will be the next time Parliament is likely to meet.

The three-member inquiry committee was constituted by the speaker on August 12, 2025.

During a fire that broke out in the official residence of Justice Varma on the night of March 14, 2025, firefighters allegedly discovered massive amounts of burnt currency at a storeroom in the Delhi bungalow.

He was then a judge of the Delhi High Court and was later repatriated to his parent High Court of Allahabad.