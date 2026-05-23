Case of six abducted Naga villagers to be handed over to NIA: Manipur CM

During the meeting, the UNC urged the government to intensify efforts to trace the six villagers abducted from Konsakhul in Kangpokpi district.

"The Chief Minister informed the UNC delegation that the case of the six abducted Nagas would be handed over to the NIA," the statement said.

The killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13 had already been transferred to the central agency for investigation, it added.

Singh said search and rescue operations had been underway since May 14 to trace the missing villagers.