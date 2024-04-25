"Case has been handed over to CID": Surjewala after visiting Hubbali murder victim family

HUBBALLI: AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who met the family members of slain student Neha Hiremath in Hubbali said that the case has been handed over to CID, adding that the government have decided to hand over the matter for trial to a special court.

Surjewala along with Karanataka Law Minister H K Patil and other party leaders on Wednesday visited Hiremath's house to extend condolences. He assured justice to her family.

The 24-year-old Neha Hiramath was stabbed to death on the college campus in Hubbali on April 18, sparking nationwide protests.

In a post on X, Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Neha Hiremath was Karnataka's daughter, our daughter! We visited Neha's house in Hubli to express our condolences and share the unbearable grief with her father, Niranjan Hiremath, her mother, brother, and family members. Law Minister H.K. Patil, Distt. Minister Santosh Lad, MLA Prasad Abbhaya, Saleem Ahmed, Hindasgiri and other leaders also accompanied."

"I assured Niranjan Hiremath that he is part of our family and we stand shoulder to shoulder with the family in this hour of grief," he further said in a post on X.

Assuring her family, Surjewala said, "Case has been handed over to the CID. CM and the government have decided to hand over the matter for trial to a special court. The Law Minister also informed that the government will ensure the conclusion of the trial within 90 to 120 days by asking for a day-to-day trial. The government and the Special Public Prosecutor will ask the Court to award capital punishment of death by hanging to the murderer."

"It is our duty to ensure Justice for Neha and make an example of the accused so that no one can think of ever committing such a heinous crime again," he added.

On April 24, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers carried out a protest outside the BVB college campus in Karnataka's Hubballi over the murder of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath.

The protest was held outside the same college campus where the Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Niranjan Hiremath's daughter Neha Hiremath was stabbed and murdered.