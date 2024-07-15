Car collides with express train at manned railway crossing in Bengal, none injured

KOLKATA: A car passed under a closing level crossing gate and collided with a decelerating express train near Khardaha station in West Bengal, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.



A major mishap was averted as the Hazarduari Express had less speed and the SUV was bereft of any passenger while the driver did not suffer any major injuries.

"The incident took place on Sunday night when the driver of the SUV disregarded the gateman's calls to stop as he was closing the level crossing gate," a Railway spokesperson told PTI.

The car's rear side was hit by the approaching train's engine around 8.40 pm during a frantic bid to cross the tracks, police said.

This could have been a major accident, the Railway spokesperson said.

The train came to a halt after the collision as railway and GRP personnel, and the motorman inspected the spot.

The driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot but the Eastern Railway lodged an FIR against him and asked the state police to initiate a case against him.

As per preliminary reports, there is no news of any injury to the driver, who fled the spot, the spokesperson said.

The express left Khardaha station around 9.02 pm.

The Eastern Railway appealed to everyone to obey safety protocols at level crossings.