Capt Amarinder dismisses rumours on meeting Sonia Gandhi

The former Chief Minister asserted that he has made up his mind once for all and he will always remain committed to the BJP.

ByIANSIANS|9 Sep 2023 11:36 AM GMT
Capt Amarinder dismisses rumours on meeting Sonia Gandhi
CHANDIGARH: Setting aside speculations, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and two-time Punjab chief minister, Capt Amarinder Singh, on Saturday dismissed rumours that he had met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

He said these were baseless rumours and made it clear that he was committed to the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J.P. Nadda.

The former Chief Minister asserted that he has made up his mind once for all and he will always remain committed to the BJP.

“At such a level you don’t look back,” he said, adding, it is his principle in life that a decision once made is never taken back.

