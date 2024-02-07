‘Can’t have cell phone towers in core tiger habitats’

NEW DELHI: The Centre has disallowed installation of mobile towers in core or critical tiger habitats in the country, according to new guidelines by the Environment Ministry.

In an order issued in January, the ministry highlighted that the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) has been receiving a large number of proposals for the erection of mobile towers and laying of optical fibre cables in national parks, sanctuaries, and tiger reserves and corridors.

It said while providing connectivity to the people residing within or near wildlife-rich areas should be taken on priority, “the protection and conservation of wildlife habitats should not get affected” by such installations.

The ministry also expressed concern that the mobile connectivity could be misused by offenders of forest and wildlife laws. “The core/critical tiger habitat, notified under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, should be avoided for installation of the tower,” read the order issued to the chief wildlife wardens of all states and Union Territories and the Ministry of Communications.

The ministry said any proposal seeking recommendation of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife for 4G connectivity in such areas must be accompanied by an undertaking from the district magistrate concerned indicating non-availability of alternate revenue/private lands.