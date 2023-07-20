Can’t deny promotion, job for those with HIV: HC

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has held that a person suffering from HIV, who is otherwise fit, cannot be denied employment or promotion.

The bench comprising Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Om Prakash Shukla passed the order on a plea by a CRPF constable challenging a single-judge bench’s May 24 order, which rejected his appeal against the order issued by the CRPF that denied him promotion on the ground that he was tested HIV positive.