Cannot permit narrative to replace evidence, says Delhi court, discharges K Kavitha

Special Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue district court here said the only material relied upon by the CBI to indicate a link between Kavitha and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was the statement of Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy.

"According to him, when he (Reddy) met Accused 18 (Kejriwal), he was told that Accused 17 (Kavitha) would call him. Beyond this assertion, no circumstance, meeting, communication or overt act is attributed to them jointly, and notwithstanding the absence of any further material, they have been portrayed as principal actors operating through intermediaries," the judge observed.

He took note of the prosecution's allegation that when Reddy visited Kavitha's residence in March 2021, she had talked about arranging Rs 100 crore as upfront money.

"The manner in which this allegation is presented suggests that even before the alleged June (2021) meeting of co-conspirators, the entire arrangement stood settled. This would mean that one person had already anticipated a collective decision that was yet to take place," the judge said.

He added that instead of strengthening the case, the introduction of the statements of Reddy and his son and approver Raghav Magunta to project the demand, payment and utilisation of the alleged upfront money "internally strained" the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) theory.

"Even if the material is taken at face value, a straightforward reading raises doubts as to whether the investigation has traced a coherent chain or whether isolated events have been placed together to create the appearance of a larger design," the court said.

It also trashed the allegation that Kavitha received undue benefits through a sham land deal in consideration of the favour shown to another accused, Sarath Chandra Reddy, in the award of retail zones as "bereft of evidentiary foundation".