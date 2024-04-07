"Cannot forget situation of country before 2014": PM Modi in Bihar

NAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at Congress, saying what the country has achieved in the past ten years could not be done in 60 years after Independence.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar's Nawada, the Prime Minister said that the government at the Centre is taking bold steps for the country.

"I am here to eradicate poverty from the country. I cannot forget the situation of the country before 2014. Most of the countrymen were compelled to live in kutcha houses or were homeless. There was no gas connection available for poor. Middlemen used to benefit from the ration provided to poor...I have survived poverty. This son of a poor, is 'sevak' of poor," the PM said, adding, "What we have achieved in 10 years could not be done in 60 years after Independence."

PM Modi, in his second election meeting in the state since the announcement of the poll schedule, said that his government aims to make 3 crores 'lakhpati didis' in the villages of the state in its third term.

Further, the PM said that in the last 10 years, the people of Bihar have seen many big decisions taken in the interest of the country.

"...I said this from the ramparts of Red Fort that this is the right time. India's time has come. We should not lose this opportunity and hence this election of 2024 has become very important...In the last 10 years, the people of Bihar have seen many big decisions taken in the interest of the country. Today in India and in Bihar, modern infrastructure has been built. Today, modern expressways are being built in Bihar, railway stations are being modernized, trains like Vande Bharat are increasing," the PM said.

Hailing the land of Nawada, PM Modi said that this great land of Magadha has the bravery of Chandragupta Maurya, the intellectual capacity of Acharya Chanakya and it has the ability to give direction to the country.

"This area is also the birthplace of Bihar Kesari Krishna Babu, the first CM of Bihar. Nawada is also the workplace of Loknayak Shri Jaiprakash Narayan. I respectfully bow to all these great personalities..." the PM added.

Sharing the dais with him, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar said that development is taking place in the state at a fast pace.

"Development is happening at a fast pace in Bihar. What was the condition of Bihar before 2005? You could not step out of your house after the evening. Today you can move around freely...Husband and wife (Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi) ruled for 15 years but no work was done," Kumar said.

The BJP has fielded Vivek Thakur, the party's Rajya Sabha MP and son of senior BJP leader and former Union minister C.P. Thakur, from Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier on April 4, Modi had launched the Lok Sabha election campaign of the NDA in Bihar through a rally in Jamui constituency. Polling will be held in Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad and Jamui Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase on April 19.

As per the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is contesting 17 seats and its ally JD (U) 16. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest from five Lok Sabha seats in the state. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest from one seat each.