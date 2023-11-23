Can LMV licensee steer big wheels? SC seeks roadmap

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to review by January 17 the legal question of whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle of a particular weight.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud noted that the exercise for amendment would require consultation with multiple stakeholders which will take time.

“We direct the Union to pursue the exercise with utmost expedition. Since the consultation with the state government is envisaged, we direct all state governments to comply with the timeline set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

“The proceedings shall now be listed on January 17, 2024, by which date we expect that the consultation will be concluded in its entirety and a clear road map of further steps which Union proposes to take should be placed before this court,” the bench, also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra, said.

At the outset, Attorney General R Venkataramani submitted a note from the Centre and said the Union Government was considering a larger picture rather than piecemeal amendments to address the issue.

The top law officer urged the bench to adjourn the proceedings sine die in the meantime. The apex court, however, refused to adjourn the proceedings and posted the matter for January 17. It also clarified that during the pendency of the matter, the judgment in the Mukund Dewangan case shall hold the field.

The apex court had earlier asked the Centre if a change in law is warranted on the legal question of whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle of a particular weight.

Observing that these are policy issues impacting livelihood of lakhs of people, the bench had said the government needs to take a fresh look at the matter, asserting it needs to be taken up at the policy level.