Can launch our next 100 in 5 years, says ISRO chief V Narayanan

CHENNAI: Exuding optimism after successfully completing the 100th launch mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday, V Narayanan, ISRO chairman, said his immediate priority is to accelerate approved projects and expressed confidence that today’s ISRO is capable of launching its next 100 missions within five years.

Speaking to media persons, the newly appointed chairman said ISRO has approvals for Chandrayaan 4, Chandrayaan 5, Mars lander, Venus Orbiter and Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). "We prioritise the approved projects during the current year apart from increasing research and development activities," he added.

Responding to a query whether it was possible to make 100 launches over the next five years, Narayanan replied in the affirmative. "You are asking the right question. It is possible," he replied, although without elaborating.

About the progress of the new launch pad coming up in Kulasekarapattinam, Narayanan said a sounding rocket was launched during the inauguration of the launch pad. However, it will come into full-effect within two years, to launch PSLV, GSLV rockets.

He further said the development of technologies for Gaganyaan (manned mission) is in the advanced stages. ISRO is planning three unmanned missions before actually sending a crewed mission. The development of LVM3 launch vehicles necessary for the manned mission is already in the advanced stages.

Narayanan added that an NGLV is being developed to realise the ISRO's ambition of setting up a space station and landing on the moon.

"NGLV will be towering up to 91m. Present GSLV-MACIII is about only half the height of NGLV. NGLV will have a liftoff mass of 1000 tonnes and a payload of 30 tonnes. The NGLV will be coming in two variants,” he explained. ISRO currently has a maximum payload of 2,250kg with GSLV rockets.

Since the present two launch pads in Sriharikota cannot handle NGLV rockets, the proposed third launch pad in Sriharikota will be compatible for NGLV launches. "The third launch pad will be constructed at Rs 4,000 crore, and we aim to complete the construction in 48 months,” he said.