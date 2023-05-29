Call to his father landed accused Sahil in Police net in Delhi teen street murder

NEW DELHI: The accused Sahil involved in the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area was arrested after he made a phone call to his father, police said on Monday.

Police, while revealing the details of how the accused was arrested, said that the accused went into hiding after switching off the phone.

Police said that technical surveillance was put on him after the accused had called his father. "After the incident, the accused had fled and went to his relative in Bulandshahr to hide. However, after reaching there, he called his father and after that, the police arrested him through technical surveillance," police sources said. Police also said that the accused Sahil had switched off his mobile after committing the murder.



"The accused Sahil had switched off his mobile after committing the murder after which he went to his aunt's house in Bulandshahr by bus," police sources said. According to police, the initial reports suggest that the girl's head was attacked with a blunt object, which caused the skull to rupture.

The preliminary post-mortem report of the minor girl revealed that her skull was crushed with a boulder after being stabbed 16 times by the accused Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

However, the police are still waiting for the detailed post-mortem report. As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the victim girl, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

The CCTV visuals also appeared where the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and then hitting her head with a boulder.

The police had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. According to sources, the deceased also had a tattoo on her hand which mentioned the name, Praveen.

"The accused Sahil and the deceased were friends for the last 3 years. The deceased wanted to separate from Sahil but he was angry about this. There was also a fight between the two on Saturday in which the deceased also threatened Sahil to complain to the police," sources said.

