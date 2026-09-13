Calibrated capitulation: Cong slams PM Modi after his meeting with Xi

In a statement posted on X, Ramesh said, "Now that his bilateral summit with President Xi Jinping is over, here are four questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to which the nation continues to seek answers. Did not your infamous clean chit to China on June 19, 2020 weaken India?"

On the night of June 15-16, 2020, twenty of our soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley, the first such loss of life on the border in 45 years, the Congress leader recalled.

"Just four days later, on June 19, 2020, you inexplicably told an all-party meeting 'Na koi humari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai.' That statement has never been retracted. Has this not greatly weakened our subsequent negotiating position?" Ramesh said.

Ramesh further asked why has the PM "allowed China's territorial advances in Ladakh and now Arunachal Pradesh".

Our traditional patrolling and grazing rights across large stretches of Eastern Ladakh have been quietly but definitely "surrendered", he alleged.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh, including loss of India's access to patrolling points and fresh standoffs, Ramesh claimed.

"China's posture on Arunachal Pradesh has only hardened: renaming towns, reasserting claims to what it calls 'South Tibet', and pushing ahead with its 60,000-MW Medog mega-dam on the Brahmaputra's Great Bend, a project that gives it a stranglehold over the water security of our entire northeast," the Congress leader said in his statement.

Why has the PM allowed softening of India's position on China's role in support of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Ramesh asked.

"On July 4, 2025, Lt. General Rahul Singh, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, had publicly spoken of the military establishment's assessment of the deep and pivotal role of China in assisting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. But all of a sudden, on August 25, 2026, the former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan took a completely different position in a lecture at the VIF with which the National Security Adviser has himself been closely associated. Was this part of a strategy to change the atmospherics leading up to yesterday's meeting?" the Congress leader said.