Calcutta High Court urges EC to dispose of TMC complaint over police observer's meeting with BJP nominee

Senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the Election Commission, stated before the court that sub-clause 3 of Clause 3 of the Observer’s Handbook provides that for all purposes, a police observer would act as the eyes and ears of the ECI during the period of election and provide direct input to the commission.

He stated before the court that a police observer has to meet the public as well as the candidates and to submit a report to the Commission.

Naidu further submitted that the TMC's allegation that the police observer in question met with the BJP candidate in a personal manner is baseless, as he met the said candidate in an official capacity along with others.