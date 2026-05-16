Cafe operator booked for extorting from woman over 'obscene photos' created using AI

According to the police, the operator of a cyber cafe in Ghosiya, Talib, and his brother Rafiq allegedly took Rs 50,000 to not upload them online and later tried to blackmail her and her husband again over some "obscene photos" and previous chat logs.

Talib had allegedly befriended the woman on Instagram and they had had conversations on it. Police said the duo may have blackmailed more women using this very method.