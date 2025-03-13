Cable theft disrupts services on Delhi Metro's Red Line

Begin typing your search...

    13 March 2025 2:32 PM IST
    File photo of Delhi Metro (PTI) 

    NEW DELHI: Services on the entire Delhi Metro's Red Line have been affected since this morning due to a cable theft incident, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

    Repairs are being carried out during non-peak hours. However, if the issue is not resolved within this timeframe, restoration work will be undertaken after passenger services conclude tonight, DMRC said.

    A police officer from the Metro Unit confirmed that a complaint has been received, and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

    The corporation added that it is coordinating with law enforcement agencies to address these recurring issues.

    Delhi MetroRed LineDelhi Metro Rail Corporation
