Cabinet Secy panel to study issues of queer community

It will examine and recommend measures to be taken to ensure that the community did not face discrimination in access to goods and services, or any threat of violence, harassment or coercion.

ByAgenciesAgencies|17 April 2024 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-17 23:00:23.0  )
The Supreme Court Of India (ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Centre has set up a committee to look into the queer community’s issues, including measures needed to ensure there is non-discriminatory access to services and that they do not face threats of violence.

In October, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to set up a high-powered panel in this regard.

According to the notification issued on Tuesday, the Cabinet Secretary will head the panel while the secretaries of Home, Health, Women and Child Development, and Social Justice and Empowerment are part of the panel.

It will examine and recommend measures to be taken to ensure that the community did not face discrimination in access to goods and services, or any threat of violence, harassment or coercion.

The panel will also go into measures to be taken to ensure that queer persons are not subjected to “involuntary” medical treatments and surgeries, including modules to cover mental health.

Non-discriminatory access to social welfare entitlements to queer persons is also part of the committee’s reference.

