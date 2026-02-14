Cabinet approves India's first road-cum-rail tunnel under Brahmaputra River in Assam

Addressing mediapersons, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that the first under-river tunnel in India was constructed in Kolkata under the Hooghly River, and work is currently underway on the first undersea tunnel for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Officials said that while the tunnel under the Hooghly River is meant for metro operations, the proposed Gohpur-Numaligarh project will be the first under-river twin tunnel in the country where both rail and road transport will operate side by side.