Begin typing your search...

Cabinet approves 4 pc hike in DA

The additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners represents an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 46 per cent of the basic pay/pension to compensate against price rise

ByANIANI|7 March 2024 3:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-07 15:31:09.0  )
Cabinet approves 4 pc hike in DA
X

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a hike in Dearness Allowance for central government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by four per cent from January 1, 2024. The decision comes ahead of Lok Sabha elections which are likely to be announced by the middle of this month.

Briefing the media about the cabinet decisions, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said 49.18 lakh employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners will benefit from the government decision. He said the decision would cost Rs 12,868.72 crore per annum to the exchequer. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners represents an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 46 per cent of the basic pay/pension to compensate against price rise.

An official release said that the increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.

NationUnion CabinetDearness Allowance for central government employeesUnion Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X