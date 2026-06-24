Cabbie picked another ride after raping, killing minor; showed no remorse for crime: Delhi Police

The girl was sleeping with her parents, daily-wage labourers, at a pavement near Chattarpur Metro station early Monday. At around 4.15 am, Bashu Kumar Singh (29), a cab driver, allegedly parked his white hatchback near them and kidnapped the unsuspecting girl.

A PCR call was made to Mehrauli police station at 4.58 am.

Singh was arrested around 11 am in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, where he had halted briefly after dropping a passenger.

“He had picked up and dropped a passenger shortly before he was arrested. He appeared to be behaving normally, showing no indication of what he had done,” a police source said.

According to investigators, Singh, a native of Bihar who is married and has children there, had allegedly consumed marijuana before the crime.

Police said he had parked his car near the pavement for some time before allegedly kidnapping the girl.

During sustained interrogation, Singh gave multiple versions of how the crime unfolded and kept changing his statements, officers said.

In one account, he told police that he sexually assaulted the child inside his car on Mandi Road near Fatehpur Beri, close to the Gurugram border.

In another version, he claimed he drove her to a secluded forested stretch along the Faridabad-Gurugram road where he raped her, strangled her using a piece of cloth and then struck her on the chest with a stone.

Police said Singh eventually led them to the crime scene around 5 pm, where he had allegedly attempted to conceal the body by placing stones around and over it.