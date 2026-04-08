Cabinet approves Rs 41,534 cr P&K fertilizers subsidy for kharif 2026 season

For the just completed rabi season, the subsidy rate for nitrogen was Rs 43.02/kg, phosphate at Rs47.96/kg , potash Rs 2.38/kg and sulphur at Rs 2.87/kg.

The subsidy on P&K fertilizers is being governed by the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme with effect from April 2010. Subsidy is given for 28 grades of P&K fertilizers.

Retail prices of non-urea fertilizers such as Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potash (NPK) are decontrolled and determined by manufacturers, while the Centre gives them fixed subsidies each year.