Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins both seats in Tripura

TRIPURA: The Bharatiya Janata Party gained victory on Friday in two bypoll seats in Tripura's Dhanpur and Boxanagar. According to the Election Commission, BJP candidate Tafajjal Hossain won the Boxanagar seat by 30,237 votes. Hossain's rival, Mizan Hossain of the Communist Party (M), received 3909 votes.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Bindu Debnath won the Dhanpur seat by 18,871 votes. Debnath received 30,017 votes, while CPI (M) candidate Kaushik Chanda got 11,146 votes. The polls for both seats were held on Tuesday, September 5.

A bye-election in Tripura's Dhanpur was necessitated after the BJP's Pratima Bhoumik resigned to retain her Lok Sabha seat, leaving the assembly vacant. Bhoumik's brother, Bindu Debnath, was given the ticket by the BJP against Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) candidate Kaushik Chanda in Dhanpur. The BJP and CPI (M) contested against each other in Tripura's Boxanagar seat, which fell vacant after the death of CPI (MK) MLA Samsul Haque.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha welcomed the verdict saying it showed the people's faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X he said " I thank the people of Boxanagar & Dhanpur assembly constituencies for this landslide victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the bye-polls.

This victory represents the people's continuous faith in PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & @BJP4India President @JPNadda Ji, We shall continue to work to fulfill the people's aspirations." Meanwhile, the counting for the five assembly seats in five states, including Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, and Jharkhand's Dhumri, is underway.

According to the Election Commission, Congress candidate Chandy Oommen is leading from Puthuppally in Kerala. BJP candidate Parwati Dass is leading from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand. All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) candidate Yashoda Devi is leading from Dumri in Jharkhand.

TMC candidate Nirmala Chandra Roy is leading from Dhupguri, West Bengal and Sudhakar Singh of SP is leading in Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi.