Businessman, his bodyguard killed in firing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

MUZAFFARPUR: Two persons, a businessman and his bodyguard, died and three others were injured after miscreants opened fire in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar said, "Two people have died and three were injured during the firing. The injured are undergoing treatment. The four accused came in two bikes."

"The investigation is at the primary stage now, and the reason behind the firing seems to be a property issue," the SSP added. Muzaffarpur Superintendent Of Police (SP) Arvind Kumar Singh said, "The reason behind the firing is yet to be ascertained."

Speaking about the people involved in the crime the SP said, "...the involvement of two culprits have been confirmed but there could be a total of four involved in the crime...probe underway."

One of the deceased was Ashutosh Shahi, a businessman and property dealer in the district. In the shootout, his personal bodyguard also died on the spot.

Among the three injured people was his bodyguards cum advocate Syed Qasim Hasan alias Dollar whose condition is said to be critical and is receiving treatment at Janaki Hospital.

SSP Rakesh Kumar and SP (City) Arvind Kumar Singh rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident and launched an investigation into the matter.

The police informed that Ashutosh was associated with dealings in prime estates.

Earlier, the Shambhu-Mantu gang had threatened to kill him, they said. Ashutosh had been nominated in the previous Bihar assembly elections but could not contest the election as his nomination was declared invalid.



