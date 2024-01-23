Begin typing your search...

Burmese army plane crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport; six people injured

Of the 14 people, six sustained injuries, while eight are safe, said the DGP.

ByANIANI|23 Jan 2024 7:52 AM GMT
As per the received information, the army plane crashed while landing. (IANS)

LENGPUI: A Burmese army plane has crashed at the Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday morning.

According to the information received from the Mizoram DGP, the plane was small, and 14 people were on board with the pilot.

The injured individuals were rushed to Lengpui Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

As per the received information, the army plane crashed while landing.

