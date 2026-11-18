The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is being equipped with an advanced 2 x 25 kV overhead traction system. An OHE system is the network of wires, masts, and support structures that delivers electric power directly to electric trains, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said in a release.

The 50-km long section between Surat and Bilimora includes both Up and Down lines on the elevated alignment, said the NHSRCL, a special purpose vehicle responsible for implementing the flagship project.

"The electrification network for the project comprises 14 traction substations, strategically located along the 508-km corridor, which will receive electrical power from the grid and supply it to the overhead traction system," it added.