AHMEDABAD: In a significant milestone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the overhead equipment (OHE) system of the first section between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat will be energised on November 20, the NHSRCL said on Wednesday.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is being equipped with an advanced 2 x 25 kV overhead traction system. An OHE system is the network of wires, masts, and support structures that delivers electric power directly to electric trains, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said in a release.
The 50-km long section between Surat and Bilimora includes both Up and Down lines on the elevated alignment, said the NHSRCL, a special purpose vehicle responsible for implementing the flagship project.
"The electrification network for the project comprises 14 traction substations, strategically located along the 508-km corridor, which will receive electrical power from the grid and supply it to the overhead traction system," it added.
The entire electrical network will be monitored through a centralised control centre to ensure safe and reliable operations, it said.
The NHSRCL also issued an advisory to the public, particularly residents, commuters, construction workers and other persons in the vicinity of the alignment not to approach, touch or undertake any unauthorised work near the overhead electrical installations.
The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project covers Gujarat (352 km) and Maharashtra (156 km), with a total of 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.
The government has set a target to launch the first phase of the bullet train by around mid-2027 between Surat and Vapi in Gujarat, before expanding progressively.