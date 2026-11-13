Bullet-riddled bodies of missing SPOs found

The slain personnel’s service weapons — an INSAS rifle and a .303 rifle along with some magazines and ammunition — were missing and are believed to have been taken away by terrorists, officials said. Empty cartridges of Pakistani-origin armour-piercing steel-core ammunition were recovered from the scene, they said.

The incident took place at an altitude of 8,858 feet between Deharna and Kiyar villages when the SPOs were heading to Basnand.

“A massive operation is underway to identify, track and neutralise the assailants,” an official said.