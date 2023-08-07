Begin typing your search...

‘Bulldozer justice’ on in Nuh for fourth day

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Aug 2023 9:08 PM GMT
Bulldozer being used to demolish Sahara Hotel in Nuh district on August 6. (PTI) 

GURUGRAM: Haryana authorities on Sunday razed several illegal structures in violence-hit Nuh, including a hotel from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession during the clashes last week, officials said on the fourth day of the demolition drive.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said these structures were built illegally and were used by “hooligans” to throw stones, while Deputy Commissioner Dhirender Khargata said that action would continue “against people involved in illegal construction and anti-social activities”.

NuhNuh violenceHaryana authoritiesviolence-hit Nuh
