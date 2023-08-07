‘Bulldozer justice’ on in Nuh for fourth day

GURUGRAM: Haryana authorities on Sunday razed several illegal structures in violence-hit Nuh, including a hotel from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession during the clashes last week, officials said on the fourth day of the demolition drive.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said these structures were built illegally and were used by “hooligans” to throw stones, while Deputy Commissioner Dhirender Khargata said that action would continue “against people involved in illegal construction and anti-social activities”.