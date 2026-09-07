Building collapse: Student organisations demand accountability, more hostels in DU

The Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) held a dharna at Satya Niketan-- where the building collapsed on Sunday, trapping scores of students -- and demanded the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, accusing them of failing to ensure safe and affordable housing for students.

In a statement, AISA alleged that the “Hostel Daze” building had old and unreliable infrastructure, yet was permitted to have a second basement constructed underneath it.

It demanded strict action against the owner, describing the collapse as an “avoidable disaster” for which both the owner and the Delhi government were responsible.

The organisation also alleged that Delhi Police and JCB machinery reached the site two hours late, leading to further chaos and confusion during the rescue operation.