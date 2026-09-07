Building collapse: Student organisations demand accountability, more hostels in DU

NEW DELHI: Student organisations on Monday intensified their demand for accountability after the collapse of a multi-storey paying guest (PG) accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, alleging lapses in construction safety, regulatory oversight and rescue operations.
The Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) held a dharna at Satya Niketan-- where the building collapsed on Sunday, trapping scores of students -- and demanded the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, accusing them of failing to ensure safe and affordable housing for students.
In a statement, AISA alleged that the “Hostel Daze” building had old and unreliable infrastructure, yet was permitted to have a second basement constructed underneath it.
It demanded strict action against the owner, describing the collapse as an “avoidable disaster” for which both the owner and the Delhi government were responsible.
The organisation also alleged that Delhi Police and JCB machinery reached the site two hours late, leading to further chaos and confusion during the rescue operation.
“Accountability must be ensured for the lives lost in the tragedy,” the organisation said.
AISA said the shortage of affordable hostel facilities at Delhi University had pushed students towards expensive private PG accommodations and rental housing, and stressed that it was the university administration’s responsibility to provide safe and affordable housing for its students and scholars.
Echoing the demands, the Congress' student wing, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar alleged that not a single hostel has been built for DU in the last 10 years. He said students are forced to live in private PGs where "no safety guidelines are followed".
Addressing a press conference, he demanded that hostels for students should be constructed inside Delhi University and illegally operated hostels and PGs should be shut down.
"A Rent Control Act should be enacted for hostels and PGs. CM Rekha Gupta should take responsibility for the accident and action should be taken against the culprits. All PGs should be inspected, and appropriate rules and laws should be established," he said.
Separately, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also raised with authorities the issues of student safety and administrative accountability in the wake of the incident.
On Sunday, ABVP Delhi held a massive protest outside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) building, with activists breaching the gate and holding a sit-in inside the MCD complex.
The organisation demanded a high-level, impartial inquiry into the Satya Niketan incident, accountability for PG operators and officials responsible for negligence, and immediate safety and structural audits of all PGs and rented accommodations in student-dominated areas.
ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki described the incident as “extremely tragic and concerning”, and called for strict action against the guilty, justice for affected students, and the resignation of the MCD Commissioner over the failure to ensure student safety.
On Monday, ABVP Delhi raised the issues of student safety and administrative accountability at a press conference at its ITO office.
The tragedy, which left seven dead with rescue operation continuing on the second day, has raised fresh questions over construction safety protocols and the well-being of students living in private accommodations in the national capital.