Building collapse near Pune: Two more rescued; survivor count rises to 9

A three-storey building located over a waste-to-energy plant at Moshi in the area collapsed after a huge mound of garbage crashed onto it on Wednesday afternoon with around 18 people trapped under the rubble.

Seven of the victims were pulled out of the debris hours after the accident.

Post midnight, two more persons were rescued from the rubble and taken to the hospital. They are in stable condition, officials said.

A multi-agency rescue operation is underway to save the remaining victims, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Ingale.

Employees of Antony Lara Renewable Energy, which operates the 14MW power plant in collaboration with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, were among those trapped, an official had said on Wednesday.

The Pimpri Chinchwad civic body said in a release that 23 persons were initially believed to be trapped under the debris, of whom five managed to come out safely. A rescue operation was subsequently launched to extricate the others.