Budget an outstanding one for Viksit Bharat: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget as “outstanding” and said it will accelerate the country’s economic transformation and help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India developed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it is unique in many ways and by clearly outlining the National Democratic Alliance government’s nine key priorities for all-round and inclusive development, it has successfully elevated India’s growth trajectory.

“This Budget will go a long way in making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2027,” Singh said in a post on X.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “The Union Budget is in a way a dream budget for everyone.. This budget reflects the beginning of the realisation of the PM’s Viksit Bharat dream.”

With the announcements made in the budget regarding various projects for Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and the northeast, eastern India will emerge as the country’s “economic hub,” Rijiju added.

Asked about the opposition parties’ criticism, he said, “If opposition parties have criticised it, it means it is a very good budget.”