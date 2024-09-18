BSP Chief Mayawati urges Centre to formulate uniform guidelines on use of bulldozers

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati urged the Centre to come forward and make uniform guidelines for use of bulldozers for demolitions emphasising that lack of such guidelines had led the Supreme Court to invenene and rule against such illegalities.

She emphasized that the increase of use of bulldozers should not be seen as symbols of the rule of law. "Despite bulldozer demolition not being rule of law, the increasing trend of its use is a matter of concern.

However, when the general public does not agree with the bulldozer or any other matter, then the Centre should come forward and make uniform guidelines for the whole country, which is not being done," Mayawati wrote in a post on X.

"Otherwise, in the case of bulldozer action, the Hon'ble Supreme Court would not have had to intervene and fulfill the responsibility of the Central Government, which was necessary.

The Central and State Governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law," the BSP leader said. The statement by the BSP chief comes in light of the recent order by the apex court, which directed that no demolition of property anywhere in India will take place without permission of the Court till October 1.

SC has clarified that this order will not be applicable to any unauthorised construction on public roads, footpaths, among others. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan issued the order while hearing a series of petitions challenging the practice of bulldozing properties.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday thanked the Supreme Court for halting bulldozer demolition across India until October 1 without its permission and said that bulldozers can't be justice.

"Bulldozer can't be justice. Bulldozer was unconstitutional, It was to scare people. Bulldozer was to deliberately suppress the voice of opposition. I thank Supreme Court for this direction that has stopped bulldozers.

CM, UP government and people of the BJP glorified 'bulldozer' as if this is justice. They; used to bring it in their rally to create fear," Yadav said. Yadav further described bulldozers as the "symbol of injustice".

"Now, when the Supreme Court has given a direction, I think bulldozer will stop and justice will come through court. Bulldozer can be a symbol of injustice, not justice," Yadav said.