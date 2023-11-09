BSF jawan killed in unprovoked firing by Pak Rangers in J-K's Ramgarh

NEW DELHI: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday succumbed to injuries received in an unprovoked firing resorted by Pakistan Rangers deployed near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector. Firing started in the intervening night of November 8-9 by Pakistan Rangers and the BSF befittingly replied to the ceasefire violation along the international border in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

In a statement, the BSF made it clear that its personnel deployed in the Ramgarh sector replied in a befitting manner after the Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing during the night intervening November 8-9. However, the statement mentioned that "one BSF personnel succumbed to injuries received in the unprovoked firing".

The 28-year-old BSF personnel had sustained bullet injuries after Pakistan rangers violated the ceasefire along the international border in Ramgarh. He was rushed to Community Health Centre Ramgarh for treatment, from where he was shifted to a Military hospital after receiving first aid, and later succumbed to his injuries.

A local told ANI that he was witness to a heavy exchange of fire between the BSF troopers and the Rangers around 2-2.30 am. "There was a heavy exchange of fire (between the BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers). The locals panicked as the Pakistan forces resorted to unprovoked firing QO stayed indoors," the local told ANI.

The firing took place after 4-5 years, he added. Meanwhile, a terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Kashmir zone police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

"One terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit TRF was neutralised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is going on," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on 'X', formerly Twitter.