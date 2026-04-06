Crocodiles and snakes for security? BSF weighs plan for Indo-Bangla border

The plan was discussed during a meeting at the force's headquarters in Delhi on February 9. Following this, field units along the 4,096-km front were asked to provide their opinion.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), about 856 km of this frontier remains unfenced, owing to difficult geography like dense forests and riverine areas.

The BSF proposed that the force should explore the "feasibility" of deploying reptiles like snakes and crocodiles in vulnerable riverine gaps to achieve "operational" successes in line with the Union home minister's directions, officials told PTI.