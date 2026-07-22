Bruised but not beaten: Youth back at Jantar Mantar

Standing beside her, Chanda’s mother said parents had a responsibility to stand with students.

“I came here today because this is about the future of our children. If we do not stand with them now, who will? They are asking questions about their education and careers, and they deserve to be heard,” she said.

Aditya Singh, who had travelled from neighbouring Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, claimed the police action had failed to discourage protesters.

“We saw barricades, detentions and force yesterday, but none of that has reduced the turnout today. If anything, more people are joining because they feel students are being treated unfairly,” he said.