"BRS will not allow construction of proposed Tribal University": Amit Shah in Telangana's Mulugu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) if elected again in the upcoming elections will not allow the construction of the proposed Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana's Mulugu district.

Amit Shah said that BRS will create hindrances in the construction of the university and will not allot lands to the Centre for the said project.

Addressing an election rally in Mulugu, Amit Shah said, "Recently our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to build a tribal university in the name of Sammakka Sarakka in Mulugu district. If BRS is elected again, this university will not be built because they will not allot land for this. If you make BJP government in the state then this construction is possible as it will be easy to get lands and Centre will also give Rs 300 crore."

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given its approval for the introduction in Parliament, a Bill, namely, the Central Universities (Amendment), Bill, 2023 further to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu District in the State of Telangana as provided in the Thirteenth Schedule to the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, 2014.

"The new university will not only increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the State but also promote avenues of higher education and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge system for the benefit of the tribal population in the State. This new university will also create additional capacity and will strive to remove regional imbalances," an official statement issued by the Government of India said.

Earlier today in another election rally, hitting out at the ruling BRS in Telangana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the upcoming Assembly elections will go a long way towards shaping the future of the southern state and its people.

Accusing the incumbent government in the state, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, of corruption, Shah added, "The corruption that CM KCR and his ministers in Telangana did during their 10-year rule knew no bounds."

Shah alleged further that KCR did nothing for the state and the people during his rule.

Telangana Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank.