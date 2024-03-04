Begin typing your search...

ByPTIPTI|4 March 2024 2:08 PM GMT
BRS names first list of candidates for four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, retains two sitting MPs
HYDERABAD: The BRS on Monday announced its first list of four candidates, retaining two sitting members, for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Telangana has a total of 17 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The candidates announced by BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao include Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam), B Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), Maloth Kavitha (Mahabubabad) and Koppula Eshwar (Peddapalli).

Nageswara Rao and Maloth Kavitha are members of the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Vinod Kumar is a former Lok Sabha member, while Koppula Eshwar was a minister in the previous BRS government.

The BRS president took the decision after holding consultations with important leaders in the respective parliamentary constituencies, and following a consensus on the names of the candidates, a party release said.

PTI

