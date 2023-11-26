BRS gave nothing except "betrayal" to people of Telangana: PM Modi attacks KCR-led party

NIRMAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the poll-bound state of Telangana on Sunday and accused the party of scams and betraying the people of the state.

Addressing a huge gathering in the Nirmal district, the Prime Minister said, "BRS has given you nothing except betrayal. Today, Telangana is in debt for thousands of crores of rupees. Today, Telangana is also known for thousands of crores of irrigation scams."

PM Modi hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that the Telangana CM did not have any qualms for the children of the state and is only worried about the future of his own family and children.

Lashing out at the BRS head KCR, PM Modi said, "Having handed over the steering of the car to some other party, KCR has shifted to his farmhouse. KCR is not worried about the future of your children. He is only worried about his children and the future of his family."

Does Telangana need a Chief Minister that does not even meet the people? Will the people of Telangana remove such a CM from power or not? After all, does Telangana even need a farmhouse Chief Minister? Modi said as he called upon the people of the state to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the November 30 assembly elections.

Modi said on Saturday as he called upon the people of the state to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the November 30 assembly elections.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank.