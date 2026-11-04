'Bro, give me Gyanesh': CEC, Trump memes flood social media after US mid-term poll results

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and several social media users posted on the US mid-term poll results, taking swipes at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar who is at the centre of the "vote chori" row in India.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhushan posted on X, "Modi: 'I am sorry I couldn't send Gyanesh to you my Phrand! I had to first take care of myself. But now the people here have confined him inside his house! He is unable to even help me now!"

Another X handle said Trump "badly needs a Gyanesh".

"Gyanesh Kumar would've never let this happen to Trump," Dipke posted on X, using the hashtag 'just saying'.

Another X handle posted a meme showing Trump entering a room in which Prime Minister Modi is waiting, with the caption "Bro, give me Gyanesh."

A parody news post read -- "Gyanesh Kumar to leave for the US as Trump starts losing the mid-term elections."

"Trump wants Gyanesh Kumar to conduct elections in the US now," read another post on X.

"Gyanesh Kumar will reportedly travel to the US at Donald Trump's request to train election officers on conducting elections impartially," a parody news post said.