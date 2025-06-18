British F-35B stealth fighter remains stranded at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet, which made an unscheduled landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday night due to low fuel, remains grounded for the fourth straight day on Wednesday.

The jet, one of the most advanced of its kind in the world, has become an unusual and high-profile presence at the airport, drawing attention from aviation enthusiasts and onlookers.

The aircraft is part of the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. The carrier group had recently completed joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy.

The F-35B was returning to the carrier when it encountered low fuel levels, prompting an emergency landing.

Since its arrival, British aviation engineers have been working intensively to fix a technical snag related to the aircraft’s hydraulic systems. Despite their efforts, the issue remains unresolved, delaying the fighter jet’s return to its mother ship. The aircraft remains parked at Bay 4 of the airport under a strict security cordon.

A Royal Navy helicopter flew in soon after the landing, bringing a team of nine British aviation experts, including a replacement pilot. The original pilot who safely landed the jet has since returned aboard the helicopter.

The Indian Air Force, Airports Authority of India, and Kerala Police have extended full support to the British team, providing all necessary assistance to help facilitate repairs and ensure security.

The F-35B is a fifth-generation multirole stealth fighter known for its short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capability, allowing it to operate from smaller runways and aircraft carriers without the need for catapult systems.

Its temporary presence in India is especially notable, coming just days after the Indian government approved the development of a prototype for the country’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft -- marking a significant milestone in India's defence and aerospace ambitions.