British architect Lutyens' statue in Rashtrapati Bhavan to be replaced with C Rajagopalachari's

During his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi noted that, unfortunately, even after independence, statues of British administrators remained in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, while those of India's great leaders were not honoured with a place there.

However, the country is moving away from symbols of colonial rule and is beginning to embrace symbols of Indian culture, the prime minister stated.

"A statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens also stood in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, this statue will be replaced by a statue of Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari)," he said.