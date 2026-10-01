Bring Rs 50,000, then use toilet: UP woman accuses in-laws of dowry harassment

According to the complaint, on the morning of September 27, when Shabnam, aged around 20 years, went to use the toilet, she found its door locked. When she asked her in-laws to open it and tried to open it herself, they allegedly assaulted her and told her that she would be allowed to use the toilet only after bringing Rs 50,000 from her father.

"Shabnam told us that when she tried to open the locked toilet, her father-in-law and in-laws allegedly kicked and punched her and told her to bring Rs 50,000 from her father if she wanted to use the toilet," the SP said. She allegedly had to go to a neighbour's house to use the toilet.