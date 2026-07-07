'Bridge man of India' Girish Bharadwaj, Padma Shri awardee, dies

Bharadwaj built his first suspension bridge in 1989 across the Payaswini River. His work later expanded across Karnataka, Kerala and several other states, earning him the title "Bridge Man of India".

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to rural connectivity and social service, he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2017 by the Government of India.

His death has prompted tributes from across Karnataka, with many remembering him as an engineer whose work bridged not only rivers but also the developmental divide faced by remote villages.