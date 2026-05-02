Bridge collapse in Jammu: 3 bodies, 1 injured pulled out from rubble; probe ordered

One injured worker was rescued on Friday, shortly after a portion of the bridge collapsed in the Thuther area of Bantalab.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary rushed to the spot at midnight and ordered the suspension of two engineers. The government has also constituted a committee to probe the incident.

According to the officials, labourers were carrying out retaining wall and foundation-laying work on the bridge, which was damaged in flash floods last year, when a portion of it gave way, trapping four of them.