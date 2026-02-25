Bride shot at on wedding stage by lover in Bihar's Buxar

The incident took place within Chausa police station limits of the district on Tuesday night when 18-year-old Aarti Kumari was on stage with her to-be husband.

Talking to reporters, Chausa additional station house officer Chandan Kumar said, "The incident prima facie appears to be linked to a love affair. Aarti was shot in the stomach by the accused while she was standing beside the groom on the wedding stage.

Family members and locals rushed the injured bride to Sadar Hospital in Buxar. Doctors later referred her to Varanasi for advanced treatment after her condition was stated to be critical, he said.

Kumar said raids are underway to arrest the suspect.