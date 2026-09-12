BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping begins first India visit in 7 years

People familiar with Xi's visit said it presents a key opportunity to further normalise relations that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh military standoff.

In the last few months, both sides have rolled out a series of confidence-building measures to repair ties frayed by the more than four-and-a-half-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

In their talks, Modi and Xi are expected to review the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and explore further ways to normalise bilateral relations, including through expanded trade and investment ties, the people cited above said.

The meeting is slated to take place at 6 pm.

Modi and Xi held wide-ranging talks on August 31 last year on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin.