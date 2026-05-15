Bribe case: Asst to BDO dies by suicide during DVAC probe

TIRUCHY: After an assistant to a Block Development Officer (BDO) who was caught by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) died jumping off from the third floor during inquiry on Thursday evening, the government employees staged a protest demanding a probe on Friday, after which a judicial inquiry was ordered.
It is said that Bharathidasan from Keezhakavathukudi in Tiruvarur had approached the Tiruvarur BDO S Swaminathan (54) for approval of a housing site.
The BDO directed him to his assistant R Suresh Kumar (51) for further action. On Thursday, the BDO also asked Bharathidasan to give a bribe of Rs 7,000 to Suresh Kumar.
Unwilling to give bribes, Bharathidasan lodged a complaint with the DVAC and a team rushed to the BDO’s office and caught Swaminathan and Suresh Kumar red-handed while accepting the bribe.
Subsequently, the DVAC team interrogated the duo at BDO’s office, which lasted till late evening on Thursday. Suddenly, Suresh Kumar ran to the third floor of the building, jumped off and died.
Since Suresh Kumar died by suicide, the DVAC team submitted a report to the Judicial Magistrate Latha through the Tiruvarur Town police on Friday. The Magistrate ordered a probe by the Nannilam District Munsif and Judicial Magistrate MS Bharathidasan.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association along with the various government employees union staged a protest in front of the Tiruvarur Collectorate seeking a fair inquiry.
They also claimed that Suresh Kumar took the extreme step due to the pressure by the DVAC and demanded compensation to his family as he died while he was under the custody of the DVAC. They also threatened to stage a statewide protest if the demands were not fulfilled.