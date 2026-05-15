Bribe case: Asst to BDO dies by suicide during DVAC probe

It is said that Bharathidasan from Keezhakavathukudi in Tiruvarur had approached the Tiruvarur BDO S Swaminathan (54) for approval of a housing site.

The BDO directed him to his assistant R Suresh Kumar (51) for further action. On Thursday, the BDO also asked Bharathidasan to give a bribe of Rs 7,000 to Suresh Kumar.

Unwilling to give bribes, Bharathidasan lodged a complaint with the DVAC and a team rushed to the BDO’s office and caught Swaminathan and Suresh Kumar red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Subsequently, the DVAC team interrogated the duo at BDO’s office, which lasted till late evening on Thursday. Suddenly, Suresh Kumar ran to the third floor of the building, jumped off and died.