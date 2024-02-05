Boy throws puppy to death, FIR registered

NEW DELHI: Greater Noida Police has registered a case against unknown persons after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by an NGO about a viral video on social media purportedly showing a minor boy throwing a puppy from a height onto the road leading to the month-old dog’s death, officials said on Sunday.

A complaint, filed by People For Animals (PFA) volunteer Surbhi Rawat, said the video that is circulating on a social media platform showed the boy, aged around 9-10 years and residing in a high-rise tower, picking up the puppy which was hiding with its siblings in a bush. He then takes the squealing and wriggling puppy to a height and throws it down, resulting in its death.

“In the same [housing] society, just days ago, a person had intentionally crushed a puppy under his vehicle. Another puppy was found dead in suspicious circumstances. It was possibly poisoned. An autopsy will be conducted. The reason for such brutal actions against puppies is hatred spewed on the society’s WhatsApp group. Kids nowadays have phones and get easily influenced by adults who indulge in fear-mongering and spread hatred towards stray animals throughout the day,” Rawat told the news agency PTI.

Recently, Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale moved a private member’s bill seeking to enhance punishment for inflicting cruelty on animals from a petty fine of Rs 500 to Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment of up to one year.