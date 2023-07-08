Both BRS, Congress dangerous for country: PM Modi says at Telangana

TELANGANA: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government and the Congress in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the state has been "trapped in the claws of dynastic parties."

"Both BRS & Congress are dangerous for people of Telangana..." PM Modi said, adding KCR government is the most "corrupt government."

"You people had never thought that one day your state of Telangana will be trapped in the claws of dynastic parties. They think only about the future of their children," the PM said while addressing a rally in Warangal in Telangana.

"The foundation of all these dynastic parties has its roots in corruption. The dynastic Congress party's corruption was witnessed by the whole country. And the whole of Telangana is seeing the level of corruption in the state by BRS..." PM Modi hit out at both the BRS and Congress.

Under such a situation, the Central government decided to put a special focus on the development and connectivity of Telangana in the last nine years, PM Modi said.

"The present government in Telangana has done 4 things, abusing PM Modi & Bharatiya Janata Party government. They made one family the centre for power, they pushed Telangana's economic development into turmoil... duping Telangana into corruption..." PM Modi said.

He alleged that there is no project in the state that does not have allegations of corruption.

"KCR government is the most corrupt government..." PM Modi alleged, adding that the people of Telangana should take "note" of one more thing.

"The BRS government has done the cardinal sin of shattering the trust of its people. You people had harboured a lot of expectations from this government. But they have not lived up to your expectations," the PM said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stones of various infrastructure development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal and lauded the people of Telangana for their "great contribution" to the history of India.

From Warangal, PM Modi will travel to Bikaner in Rajasthan, to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore, a PMO statement earlier informed.

The statement further added that PM will dedicate to the nation a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar - Jamnagar Economic Corridor and phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor.

The statement further added that the PM will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner Railway station.

PM Narendra Modi is on a tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan from July 7 to 8. Except for Uttar Pradesh, all the states are going to polls later this year